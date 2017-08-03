(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck [Image 2 of 3]

    Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Airman Holden Faul 

    460th Space Wing

    Patrick Rolfe, Buckley Air Force Base firefighter, demonstrates the potential of the P-33 Aerial Ladder Truck March 8, 2017 on Buckley AFB, Colo. This truck provides immediate rescue from two-story or higher facilities. It is equipped with an elevated platform for water application to fight fires and is capable of providing instant protection from fires jumping to other facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holden S. Faul/ Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Fire Emergency Services add new 75-foot ladder truck [Image 1 of 3], by Amn Holden Faul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

