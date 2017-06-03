U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Palmisano, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator and superintendent, conducts an inflight refuel March

6, 2017, en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan. Boom operators on a KC-135 have the ability to pump thousands of pounds of fuel to any capable aircraft, thousands of feet above the ground, flying at 230 miles per hour, while only 47 feet from the receiving aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:23 Photo ID: 3223754 VIRIN: 170306-F-GR156-0035 Resolution: 4479x2986 Size: 1.92 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North: Mission accomplished [Image 1 of 4], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.