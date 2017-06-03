(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cope North: Mission accomplished [Image 4 of 4]

    Cope North: Mission accomplished

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles from the 67th Fighter Squadron fly next to a
    KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron March 6, 2017, en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan. Both Squadrons returned to Kadena AB after spending three weeks training with Australian and Japanese partners for exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Cope North is an annual exercise which serves as a keystone event to promote stability and
    security throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:23
    Photo ID: 3223750
    VIRIN: 170306-F-GR156-0005
    Resolution: 4592x3448
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North: Mission accomplished [Image 1 of 4], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Pacific
    F-15
    Jets
    Eagle
    Cope North
    flight
    Air Force
    Always There
    909th ARS

