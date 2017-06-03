U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles from the 67th Fighter Squadron fly next to a

KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron March 6, 2017, en route to Kadena Air Base, Japan. Both Squadrons returned to Kadena AB after spending three weeks training with Australian and Japanese partners for exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Cope North is an annual exercise which serves as a keystone event to promote stability and

security throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP This work, Cope North: Mission accomplished, by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.