A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 67th Fighter Squadron receives an
inflight refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron March 6, 2017, in route to Kadena Air Base, Japan. Both Squadrons returned to Kadena after spending three weeks training with Australian and Japanese partners for exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
The 909th ARS's motto is 'Always There,' symbolizing the squadron's constant presence and devotion to support allies and partners throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 03:23
|Photo ID:
|3223753
|VIRIN:
|170306-F-GR156-0025
|Resolution:
|3254x4334
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cope North: Mission accomplished [Image 1 of 4], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
