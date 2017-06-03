A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 67th Fighter Squadron receives an

inflight refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron March 6, 2017, in route to Kadena Air Base, Japan. Both Squadrons returned to Kadena after spending three weeks training with Australian and Japanese partners for exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

The 909th ARS's motto is 'Always There,' symbolizing the squadron's constant presence and devotion to support allies and partners throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:23 Photo ID: 3223753 VIRIN: 170306-F-GR156-0025 Resolution: 3254x4334 Size: 4.48 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North: Mission accomplished [Image 1 of 4], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.