    Engineering department boiler maintenance and nightly oil check aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 3]

    Engineering department boiler maintenance and nightly oil check aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2017

    170312-N-WF272-221 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2017) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dudscott Malferrari, from Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, labels an oil sample collected in the forward main machinery room aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 20:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering department boiler maintenance and nightly oil check aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

