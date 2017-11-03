Engineering department boiler maintenance and nightly oil check aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

170312-N-WF272-221 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2017) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dudscott Malferrari, from Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, labels an oil sample collected in the forward main machinery room aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

