170312-N-WF272-111 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2017) Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Steven Garris, from Youngsville, Pa., changes a burner barrel to prevent soot build up in a boiler aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 20:25
|Photo ID:
|3223421
|VIRIN:
|170312-N-WF272-111
|Resolution:
|3000x2067
|Size:
|884.04 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Engineering department boiler maintenance and nightly oil check aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT