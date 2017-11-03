Engineering department boiler maintenance and nightly oil check aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

170312-N-WF272-167 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2017) Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Steven Garris, from Youngsville, Pa., removes a burner barrel to prevent soot build up in a boiler aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

