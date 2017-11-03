Rear Admiral Russell Allen, deputy commander, U.S. Third Fleet, praises four retiring senior leaders of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command to approximately 300 guests at their joint retirement ceremony March 11, 2017, aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Yeoman 1st Class Anthony Ardisone)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 16:20
|Photo ID:
|3223171
|VIRIN:
|170311-N-HW735-0679
|Resolution:
|3103x2546
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Retirement Ceremony For Four Members Of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT