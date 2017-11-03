(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Retirement Ceremony For Four Members Of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Retirement Ceremony For Four Members Of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    Rear Admiral Russell Allen, deputy commander, U.S. Third Fleet, praises four retiring senior leaders of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command to approximately 300 guests at their joint retirement ceremony March 11, 2017, aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Yeoman 1st Class Anthony Ardisone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:20
    Photo ID: 3223171
    VIRIN: 170311-N-HW735-0679
    Resolution: 3103x2546
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony For Four Members Of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

