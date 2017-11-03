Navy Diver 1st Class Jayson C. Boyse summarizes his career before an audience of approximately 300 guests during his retirement. A retirement ceremony for four members of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command was held on March 11, 2017, aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Yeoman 1st Class Anthony Ardisone)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 16:21
|Photo ID:
|3223169
|VIRIN:
|170311-N-HW735-0535
|Resolution:
|2915x2358
|Size:
|914.77 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Retirement Ceremony For Four Members Of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
