Navy Diver 1st Class Jayson C. Boyse summarizes his career before an audience of approximately 300 guests during his retirement. A retirement ceremony for four members of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command was held on March 11, 2017, aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Yeoman 1st Class Anthony Ardisone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:21 Photo ID: 3223169 VIRIN: 170311-N-HW735-0535 Resolution: 2915x2358 Size: 914.77 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retirement Ceremony For Four Members Of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.