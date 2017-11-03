During a speech to approximately 300 guests, Rear Admiral Russell Allen, deputy commander of U.S. Third Fleet, summarizes the value of Undersea Rescue Command by saying "it is incredibly comforting for the submarine community to know that someone's got their back." A retirement ceremony for four members of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command is held on March 11, 2017, aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Yeoman 1st Class Anthony Ardisone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:21 Photo ID: 3223166 VIRIN: 170311-N-HW735-0262 Resolution: 3782x2395 Size: 1.45 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retirement Ceremony For Four Members Of Navy Reserve Undersea Rescue Command [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.