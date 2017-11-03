(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capt. Winslow Buxton Memorial Service [Image 1 of 5]

    Capt. Winslow Buxton Memorial Service

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard members render honors during a flag ceremony held for the late Capt. Winslow Buxton (Ret.), on March 11, 2017, in Bellevue, Wash., during his funeral service. During this dignified ceremony, the Coast Guard members folded and presented the flag to the family members of Buxton. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 15:36
    Photo ID: 3223138
    VIRIN: 170311-G-AE983-306
    Resolution: 777x474
    Size: 463.52 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Hometown: NEW LONDON, CT, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Winslow Buxton Memorial Service [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    veteran
    Coast Guard Academy
    Washington
    WWII
    Coast Guard Cutter Mojave
    Coast Guard Cutter Tallapoosa
    Winslow Buxton
    Seattle ports

