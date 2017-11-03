Capt. Winslow Buxton Memorial Service

Coast Guard Capt. Brendan McPherson, chief of staff, Coast Guard 13th District, presents a flag to the family of Capt. Winslow Buxton (Ret.) during a funeral service held in Buxton’s honor in Bellevue, Wash., March 11, 2017. Buxton retired from the Coast Guard after serving for 29 years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.

