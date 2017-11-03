Capt. Winslow Buxton Memorial Service

Family members hold a photo of the late Coast Guard Capt. Winslow Buxton (Ret.), on March 11, 2017, in Bellevue, Wash., before his funeral service. The plaque on the right was given to Buxton by the Resident Associations of the Gardens at Town Square, the retirement home Buxton lived in for almost 20 years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.

