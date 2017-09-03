170310-N-WA993-030 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2017) Sumitomo Heavy Industries welders and fitters, prepare to remove a hydraulic brace of a jet blast deflector on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Local Japanese contractors are working with Ronald Reagan Sailors to prepare the ship for future operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 00:54 Photo ID: 3222620 VIRIN: 170129-N-VI515-000 Resolution: 5694x4067 Size: 1.06 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sumitomo Heavy Industries welders and fitters, prepare to remove a hydraulic brace of a jet blast deflector [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.