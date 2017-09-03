170310-N-WA993-013 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 10, 2017) Tsugifugi Tsubasa, a Sumitomo Heavy Industries welder and fitter, from Yokosuka, Japan, wraps the end of a pneumatic hose with tape before he removes a hydraulic brace of a jet blast deflector on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Tsubasa is one of many local Japanese contractors who are working alongside Ronald Reagan Sailors to prepare the ship for future operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

