FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7, 2017 – Georgia Army National Guard Spc. Corrissa Perry, representing 78th Troop Command, attempts to achieve the highest score possible at the range. For Soldiers, knowledge and proficiency of weapon systems is a requirement.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 00:19
|Photo ID:
|3222577
|VIRIN:
|170307-Z-FK815-021
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Perry [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
