FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7, 2017 – Georgia Army National Guard Pfc. Abdoulaye Sidibe, representing 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, clears his weapon to enter the M4 rifle range. This is Moss’ first Best Warrior Competition.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 00:19 Photo ID: 3222574 VIRIN: 170307-Z-FK815-019 Resolution: 2848x4288 Size: 5.74 MB Location: FORT STEWART, MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sidibe [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.