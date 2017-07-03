FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7, 2017 – Soldiers in the Best Warrior Competition compete in the M4 rifle qualification portion of the competition. This component of the competition tests the Soldiers’ proficiency of the M4 rifle.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 00:19 Photo ID: 3222570 VIRIN: 170307-Z-FK815-018 Resolution: 4284x2434 Size: 5.11 MB Location: FORT STEWART, MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Instructions [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.