U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Shon Hill displays good sportsmanship during a sitting volleyball match at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2017. Hill, an Atlanta native, is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-West Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)

Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day Two, by LCpl Roderick Jacquote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.