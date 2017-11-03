(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day Two [Image 10 of 10]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day Two

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Shon Hill displays good sportsmanship during a sitting volleyball match at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2017. Hill, an Atlanta native, is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-West Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Competition Day Two [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Roderick Jacquote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    sitting volleyball
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    2017 Marine Corps Trials

