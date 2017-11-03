U.S. Marine Corps veteran Robert Caudill pauses between shooting his air pistol during the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Shooting Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2017. Caudill, a Warren, Mich., native, is a member of the Wounded Warrior Battalion-West Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Two, by LCpl Ariana Acosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.