2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Two

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Fox shoots an air rifle during the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Shooting Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2017. Fox is a Rochester, New York, native, and is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

