The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during the Battle Color Ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, today. The ceremony was held to celebrate Marine Corps history using music, marching and precision.
03.11.2017
|03.11.2017 20:11
|3222483
|170311-M-FB653-337
|5300x3607
|2.28 MB
SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Battle Colors Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Anthony Leite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
