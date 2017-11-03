Master Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Buckles, senior enlisted advisor and drum major, the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, renders a salute to the Commanding General during the Battle Colors Ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, today.The ceremony was held to celebrate Marine Corps history using music, marching and precision drill.

