    Battle Colors Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Battle Colors Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Anthony Leite 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines attached to the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during the Battle Color Ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, today. The ceremony was held to celebrate Marine Corps history using music, marching and precision drill.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 20:10
    Photo ID: 3222477
    VIRIN: 170311-M-FB653-089
    Resolution: 5322x2796
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Colors Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Anthony Leite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

