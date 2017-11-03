U.S. Marines attached to the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during the Battle Color Ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, today. The ceremony was held to celebrate Marine Corps history using music, marching and precision drill.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 20:10 Photo ID: 3222477 VIRIN: 170311-M-FB653-089 Resolution: 5322x2796 Size: 2.52 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Colors Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Anthony Leite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.