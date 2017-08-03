Airmen compete in Mississippi’s Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Zachary Lewis, 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment based in Starkville, Miss., and Senior Airman Andrew Sclafani, representing Gulfport’s Battlefield Airmen Center, finish strong in the 12-mile ruck march during the Mississippi National Guard’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition at Camp McCain near Elliott, Miss., March 8, 2017. This year’s competition marked the first time the state’s Air National Guard has competed in the event. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

