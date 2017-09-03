(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen compete in Mississippi’s Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 18]

    Airmen compete in Mississippi’s Best Warrior Competition

    ELLIOTT, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Master Sgt. Mitch Kaiser, representing Gulfport’s Battlefield Airmen Center, negotiates the rope bridge on the confidence course during the Mississippi National Guard’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition at Camp McCain near Elliott, Miss., March 9, 2017. This year’s competition marked the first time the state’s Air National Guard has competed in the event. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 22:22
    Photo ID: 3221103
    VIRIN: 170309-Z-AL584-119
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: ELLIOTT, MS, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MCCAIN, MS, US
    Hometown: ELLIOTT, MS, US
    Hometown: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen compete in Mississippi’s Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 18], by SSG Scott Tynes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen compete in Mississippi’s Best Warrior Competition

    compete
    sports
    Air National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    best warrior
    Camp Shelby
    competition
    training
    Army National Guard
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    joint service
    MSARNG
    BWC
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    MSNG
    MSANG
    Camp McCain
    Battlefield Airman Center

