Airmen compete in Mississippi’s Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Marc Doss, Company B, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, based in Poplarville, Miss., shoots in the stress test during the Mississippi National Guard’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition at Camp McCain near Elliott, Miss., March 8, 2017. Doss was one of two selected to represent noncommissioned officers during the regional competition. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 Location: ELLIOTT, MS, US