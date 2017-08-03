MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – A sailor stationed aboard MCB Hawaii looks over a packet given during a Permanent Change of Station Workshop at the Marine Corps Community Services’ Classroom 7 on March 8, 2017. The purpose of this workshop is to provide military personnel and their families the necessary information to successfully conduct a PCS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 18:14
|Photo ID:
|3220690
|VIRIN:
|170308-M-QB730-683
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Moving to another duty station? Attend the PCS Workshop [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Isabelo Tabanguil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Moving to another duty station? Attend the PCS workshop
LEAVE A COMMENT