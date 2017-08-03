(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Moving to another duty station? Attend the PCS Workshop [Image 4 of 7]

    Moving to another duty station? Attend the PCS Workshop

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – A sailor stationed aboard MCB Hawaii looks over a packet given during a Permanent Change of Station Workshop at the Marine Corps Community Services’ Classroom 7 on March 8, 2017. The purpose of this workshop is to provide military personnel and their families the necessary information to successfully conduct a PCS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 18:14
    Photo ID: 3220690
    VIRIN: 170308-M-QB730-683
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving to another duty station? Attend the PCS Workshop [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Isabelo Tabanguil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    briefing
    moving
    PCS
    MCCS
    duty station
    family
    FMEAP

