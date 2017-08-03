MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Cpl. Ezra Atencio, a ground electronics systems maintainer with Headquarters Battalion, takes down notes while attending a Permanent Change of Station Workshop at the Marine Corps Community Services’ Classroom 7 aboard MCB Hawaii on March 8, 2017. The purpose of this workshop is to provide military personnel and their families the necessary information to successfully conduct a PCS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 18:14 Photo ID: 3220679 VIRIN: 170308-M-QB730-469 Resolution: 4416x2944 Size: 4 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moving to another duty station? Attend the PCS Workshop [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Isabelo Tabanguil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.