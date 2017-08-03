MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Merrie Han, an administrative specialist with the Family Employment Assistance Program, looks over the sign in roster of the service members and their spouses who attended the Permanent Change of Station Workshop at the Marine Corps Community Services’ Classroom 7 aboard MCB Hawaii on March 8, 2017. The purpose of this workshop is to provide military personnel and their families the necessary information to successfully conduct a PCS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 18:14 Photo ID: 3220678 VIRIN: 170308-M-QB730-791 Resolution: 4814x3210 Size: 3.82 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moving to another duty station? Attend the PCS Workshop [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Isabelo Tabanguil, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.