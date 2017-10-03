U.S. Air Force General James M. Holmes, incoming commander of Air Combat Command, embraces his children, Rebecca and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Wade Holmes, during his promotion ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 10, 2017. Holmes spoke of his childrens' accomplishments and thanked them for their dedication throughout his time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
This work, Lt. General Holmes promotes to General, by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
