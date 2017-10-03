(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. General Holmes promotes to General [Image 5 of 5]

    Lt. General Holmes promotes to General

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force General James M. Holmes, incoming commander of Air Combat Command, claps after U.S. Air Force General David L. Goldfien, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, commends Holmes and his family for their service during Holmes' promotion ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 10, 2017. Holmes, the incoming commander of ACC, was previously the U.S. Air Force Strategic Plans and Requirements the deputy chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 17:12
    Photo ID: 3220625
    VIRIN: 170310-F-GX122-030
    Resolution: 3395x2562
    Size: 460.91 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. General Holmes promotes to General [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Air Combat Command
    tradition
    CSAF
    ACC
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Goldfein
    General Goldfein
    General Holmes
    ACC Change of
    Command 2017

