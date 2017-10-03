The Holmes family pins the rank of general on U.S. Air Force General James M. Holmes, incoming commander of Air Combat Command, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 10, 2017. After his promotion, Holmes assumed command of ACC during the Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 17:12
|Photo ID:
|3220626
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-GX122-066
|Resolution:
|3827x2746
|Size:
|843.71 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. General Holmes promotes to General [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT