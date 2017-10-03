Lt. General Holmes promotes to General

The Holmes family pins the rank of general on U.S. Air Force General James M. Holmes, incoming commander of Air Combat Command, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 10, 2017. After his promotion, Holmes assumed command of ACC during the Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

