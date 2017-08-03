U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Drees, 55th Helicopter Maintenance Unit communication, navigation and mission systems journeyman, connects a grounding wire in an HH-60G Pave Hawk during a phase inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2017. A phase inspection is a complete teardown of the aircraft parts to check for any cracks or discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 14:06
|Photo ID:
|3220154
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-WQ860-077
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying
