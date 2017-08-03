(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying [Image 1 of 3]

    55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Betty Chevalier 

    355th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Drees, 55th Helicopter Maintenance Unit communication, navigation and mission systems journeyman, connects a grounding wire in an HH-60G Pave Hawk during a phase inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2017. A phase inspection is a complete teardown of the aircraft parts to check for any cracks or discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 14:06
    Photo ID: 3220154
    VIRIN: 170308-F-WQ860-077
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    Tucson
    CSAR
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    maintenance
    DMAFB
    923 AMXS
    55th RQS
    55 HMU

