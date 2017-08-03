55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Drees, 55th Helicopter Maintenance Unit communication, navigation and mission systems journeyman, connects a grounding wire in an HH-60G Pave Hawk during a phase inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2017. A phase inspection is a complete teardown of the aircraft parts to check for any cracks or discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

