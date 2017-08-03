55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Diver, 55th Helicopter Maintenance Unit HH-60G maintenance journeyman, marshals an HH-60G Pave Hawk for takeoff at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2017. The 55th HMU is under the 923d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and operates 24/7 to make sure the aircraft are ready to fly for any mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

