U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Acosta, 55th Helicopter Maintenance Unit HH-60G hydraulics journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Nicholas Torboli, 55th HMU HH-60G maintenance apprentice, replace parts on an HH-60G Pave Hawk during a phase inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2017. Pave Hawks go through a phase inspection to every 600 flying hours to check for cracked or damaged parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 14:06
|Photo ID:
|3220153
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-WQ860-093
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, 55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying
