    55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying [Image 2 of 3]

    55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Betty Chevalier 

    355th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Acosta, 55th Helicopter Maintenance Unit HH-60G hydraulics journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Nicholas Torboli, 55th HMU HH-60G maintenance apprentice, replace parts on an HH-60G Pave Hawk during a phase inspection at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 8, 2017. Pave Hawks go through a phase inspection to every 600 flying hours to check for cracked or damaged parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 14:06
    Photo ID: 3220153
    VIRIN: 170308-F-WQ860-093
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th RQS: The maintainers that keep HH-60Gs flying [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Moody AFB
    Tucson
    CSAR
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    maintenance
    DMAFB
    923 AMXS
    55th RQS
    55 HMU

