Burkina Faso Soldiers practice close quarter combat drills during Flintlock 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso on March 8, 2017. Flintlock provides opportunities to build strong relationships between regional partners in order to improve interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3219659
|VIRIN:
|170308-A-ZF167-164
|Resolution:
|3412x2564
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|BF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Close quarter combat training in Burkina Faso during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
