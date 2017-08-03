(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Close quarter combat training in Burkina Faso during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    Close quarter combat training in Burkina Faso during Flintlock 2017

    BURKINA FASO

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Burkina Faso Soldiers practice close quarter combat drills during Flintlock 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso on March 8, 2017. Flintlock provides opportunities to build strong relationships between regional partners in order to improve interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 10:39
    Photo ID: 3219659
    VIRIN: 170308-A-ZF167-164
    Resolution: 3412x2564
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: BF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close quarter combat training in Burkina Faso during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Burkina Faso
    Flintlock
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

