    Close quarter combat training in Burkina Faso during Flintlock 2017 [Image 3 of 3]

    Close quarter combat training in Burkina Faso during Flintlock 2017

    BURKINA FASO

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Burkina Faso Soldiers practice room clearing techniques with training rounds March 8, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. Soldiers are scheduled to learn small unit tactics, combat life saver, close quarters battle drills, and various other combat tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 10:39
    Photo ID: 3219654
    VIRIN: 170308-A-ZF167-069
    Resolution: 3244x2160
    Size: 649.29 KB
    Location: BF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close quarter combat training in Burkina Faso during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    special operations
    special forces
    Burkina Faso
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Flintlock17

