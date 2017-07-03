103rd Rescue Squadron Assists NASA during SENTRY ALOHA

Pararescuemen and Combat Rescue Officers with the New York Air National Guard's 103rd Rescue Squadron, 106th Rescue Wing, supported by the Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th Wing, 204th Airlift Squadron, jump from a C-17 into the waters off Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam on March 7, 2017 as they conduct training to test new spacecraft recovery techniques and equipment that will be used to recover the crew module of NASA's Orion spacecraft. The Airmen were in Hawai for two weeks as part of Operation Ardent Sentry. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy)

