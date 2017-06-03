(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    103rd Rescue Squadron Assists NASA during SENTRY ALOHA [Image 10 of 24]

    103rd Rescue Squadron Assists NASA during SENTRY ALOHA

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy 

    New York National Guard

    Pararescuemen and Combat Rescue Officers with the New York Air National Guard's 103rd Rescue Squadron, 106th Rescue Wing, supported by the Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th Wing, 204th Airlift Squadron, jump from a C-17 into the waters off Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam on March 6, 2017 as they conduct training to test new spacecraft recovery techniques and equipment that will be used to recover the crew module of NASA's Orion spacecraft. The Airmen were in Hawai for two weeks as part of Operation Ardent Sentry. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 10:52
    Photo ID: 3219630
    VIRIN: 170306-O-SV144-1022
    Resolution: 3498x2328
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd Rescue Squadron Assists NASA during SENTRY ALOHA [Image 1 of 24], by SSgt Christopher Muncy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

