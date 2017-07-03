103rd Rescue Squadron Assists NASA during SENTRY ALOHA

NewYork Air National Guard pararescuemen and Combat Rescue Officers assigned to the 103rd Rescue Squadron of the 106th Rescue Wing prepare to drop a preloaded inflatible boat from a C-17 flown by the Hawaii Air National Guard's 204th Airlift Squadron of the 154th Wing into the waters off Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam on March 7, 2017. This training was conducted alongside NASA personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii during Exercise SENTRY ALOHA March 6, 2017. A major element of this two week TDY is to participate in a joint NASA and Defense Department mission to evaluate recovery techniques and gear that will be used to recover NASA's Orion spacecraft, the next generation of American space vehicle. US Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy
03.07.2017
03.10.2017
|3219633
|170307-F-SV144-1011
|3312x2210
|4.97 MB
|Location:
HONOLULU, HI, US
|5
|0
|0
