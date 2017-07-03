(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    103rd Rescue Squadron Assists NASA during SENTRY ALOHA [Image 8 of 24]

    103rd Rescue Squadron Assists NASA during SENTRY ALOHA

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy 

    New York National Guard

    NewYork Air National Guard pararescuemen and Combat Rescue Officers assigned to the 103rd Rescue Squadron of the 106th Rescue Wing prepare to drop a preloaded inflatible boat from a C-17 flown by the Hawaii Air National Guard's 204th Airlift Squadron of the 154th Wing into the waters off Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam on March 7, 2017. This training was conducted alongside NASA personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii during Exercise SENTRY ALOHA March 6, 2017. A major element of this two week TDY is to participate in a joint NASA and Defense Department mission to evaluate recovery techniques and gear that will be used to recover NASA's Orion spacecraft, the next generation of American space vehicle. US Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd Rescue Squadron Assists NASA during SENTRY ALOHA [Image 1 of 24], by SSgt Christopher Muncy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

