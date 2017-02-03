(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief shares wisdom from 36-year career

    Chief shares wisdom from 36-year career

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Delaney, a 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, installs a litter in the back of a C-130H Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia March 3, 2017. Delaney is currently on his ninth deployment to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
