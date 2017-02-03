(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief shares wisdom from 36-year career

    Chief shares wisdom from 36-year career

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Delaney, a 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, poses for a photo in front of a C-130H Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia March 3, 2017. Delaney is deployed from the Illinois Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017
    This work, Chief shares wisdom from 36-year career [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

