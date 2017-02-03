Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Delaney, a 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, helps guide a forklift as it loads a pallet onto a C-130H Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia March 3, 2017. Throughout his 36-year career, Delaney has worked on a variety of C-130 models. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 01:39
|Photo ID:
|3219237
|VIRIN:
|170303-F-CA297-060
|Resolution:
|5196x3712
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief shares wisdom from 36-year career [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT