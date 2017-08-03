(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro [Image 2 of 4]

    Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Brig. Gen. Rory Copinger-Symes, United Kingdom Royal Marines, deputy director for security cooperation, U.S. Pacific Command, drives the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) Long Range Interceptor small boat in Honolulu, March 8, 2017. Munro is the sixth of nine planned National Security Cutters and the second cutter to be named after Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro, the only Coast Guard member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions during the Guadalcanal campaign. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/ Released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 18:10
    Photo ID: 3217890
    VIRIN: 170308-G-CA140-1003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    USCGC
    Oahu
    D14
    National Security Cutter
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    MARFORPAC
    PACAREA
    Munro NSC

