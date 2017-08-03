Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro

Brig. Gen. Rory Copinger-Symes, United Kingdom Royal Marines, deputy director for security cooperation, U.S. Pacific Command, drives the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) Long Range Interceptor small boat in Honolulu, March 8, 2017. Munro is the sixth of nine planned National Security Cutters and the second cutter to be named after Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro, the only Coast Guard member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions during the Guadalcanal campaign. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/ Released)

