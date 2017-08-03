Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro

Rear Adm. Vincent Atkins, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, speaks to distinguished visitors and crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) in Honolulu, March 8, 2017. Munro is the sixth of nine planned National Security Cutters and the second cutter to be named after Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro, the only Coast Guard member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions during the Guadalcanal campaign. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/ Released)

