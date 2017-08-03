Rear Adm. Vincent Atkins, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, speaks to distinguished visitors and crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) in Honolulu, March 8, 2017. Munro is the sixth of nine planned National Security Cutters and the second cutter to be named after Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro, the only Coast Guard member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions during the Guadalcanal campaign. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 18:09
|Photo ID:
|3217877
|VIRIN:
|170308-G-CA140-1002
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT