(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro [Image 1 of 4]

    Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Rear Adm. Vincent Atkins, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, speaks with Adm. Harry Harris, Jr., commander, U.S. Pacific Command, aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) about the Coast Guard’s newest National Security Cutter in Honolulu, March 8. 2017. Munro is the sixth of nine planned National Security Cutters and the fourth to be homeported on the on the West Coast in Alameda, Calif. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 18:10
    Photo ID: 3217892
    VIRIN: 170308-G-CA140-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro
    Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro
    Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro
    Distinguished guests visit U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    USCGC
    Oahu
    D14
    National Security Cutter
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    MARFORPAC
    PACAREA
    Munro NSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT