CIWT Students Complete AN/SLQ-32 Course Pilot

PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 9, 2017) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Morgan Selders (center) operates an AN/SLQ-32(V)6 electronic warfare system as part of a new course at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. The course is designed to train technicians on the latest version of the system. Selders was a student in the pilot for the course. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

