PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 9, 2017) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Nicholas Smith performs maintenance on an AN/SLQ-32(V)6 electronic warfare system as part of a new course at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. The course is designed to train technicians on the latest version of the system. Smith was a student in the pilot for the course. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)
|03.09.2017
|03.09.2017 15:30
|3217568
|4928x3280
|1.26 MB
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
This work, CIWT Students Complete AN/SLQ-32 Course Pilot [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
