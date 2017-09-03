(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CIWT Students Complete AN/SLQ-32 Course Pilot [Image 2 of 3]

    CIWT Students Complete AN/SLQ-32 Course Pilot

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    170309-N-FI568-019
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 9, 2017) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Joshua Chapman performs maintenance on an AN/SLQ-32(V)6 electronic warfare system as part of a new course at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. The course is designed to train technicians on the latest version of the system. Chapman was a student in the pilot for the course. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Students Complete AN/SLQ-32 Course Pilot [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    electronic warfare
    ew
    information warfare
    ciwt
    center for information warfare training
    iwtc corry station
    an/slq-32

